4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO David Kirn Sells 10,899 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 254,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

