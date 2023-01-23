7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.83 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and $29,599.47 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00016021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 106.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.78621973 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,598.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

