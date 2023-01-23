A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

