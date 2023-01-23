AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.75. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

TSE AT traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 101,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,918. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.53 million and a P/E ratio of 74.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,874.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

