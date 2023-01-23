Adshares 1-Day Volume Reaches $411,566.22 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.67 million and $411,566.22 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009879 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,178 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

