Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.62. 807,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,201. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $237.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.