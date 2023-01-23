Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.
Advaxis Company Profile
