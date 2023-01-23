aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.06 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $99.91 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001964 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.