Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 833,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,454. The company has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,983.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

