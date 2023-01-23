Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.9 %

Albemarle stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.64. 1,952,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.47.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.