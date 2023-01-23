Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.