Algorand Price Up 9.5% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $100.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025716 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,620,295 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,422,136 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

