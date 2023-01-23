Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alkami Technology Trading Up 3.0 %
Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of -0.07. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
