Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of -0.07. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $948,527.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,609 shares of company stock worth $2,606,586. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

