Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of -0.07. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $948,527.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,609 shares of company stock worth $2,606,586. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

