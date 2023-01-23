Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $22.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ALLO stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

