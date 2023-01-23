AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.04.
AltaGas Price Performance
TSE:ALA traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.40. 105,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
