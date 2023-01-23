AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.04.

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.40. 105,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

