Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altus Power Trading Up 1.7 %

AMPS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 589,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.79 and a beta of 0.46. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPS. TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.