American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 758.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

