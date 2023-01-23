Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Annovis Bio Stock Up 2.1 %
ANVS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
