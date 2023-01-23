Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.49 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $541,027.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00057609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025670 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.