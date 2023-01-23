AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $21.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 7.5 %

APP stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $475,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.