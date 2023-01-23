AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 767,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

ATR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.36. 165,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

