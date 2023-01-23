Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 84,728 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $68,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 27,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.03. 302,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.