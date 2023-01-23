Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 164,100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

