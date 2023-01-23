Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 267833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Arianne Phosphate last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

