Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACDI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

