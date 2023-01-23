Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 305,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,441. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $214.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

