Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.