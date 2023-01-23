AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.9 %

AZN stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

