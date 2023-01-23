AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.9 %
AZN stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12.
About AstraZeneca
