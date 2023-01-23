Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at Bank of America

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATYM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 470 ($5.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.70) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 356 ($4.34). The stock had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.92. The company has a market capitalization of £497.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.49).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

