AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.36. 7,469,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828,609. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

