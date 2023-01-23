Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 921,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

