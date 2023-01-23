Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded by Numis Securities to “Buy”

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 749 ($9.14) target price on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.47) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.42) to GBX 635 ($7.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.27) to GBX 528 ($6.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 646 ($7.88).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 583.60 ($7.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,334.40. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.40 ($8.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

