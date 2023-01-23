AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 485,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,369. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $29,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 1,240,937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 3,902.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 94,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 22.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 531,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

