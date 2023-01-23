Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $21.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
