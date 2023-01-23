Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

