Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $183.68 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01348110 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006626 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01694947 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,210,268.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.