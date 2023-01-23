Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $15,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $9,640.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

BLZE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 88,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

