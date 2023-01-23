Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.67. 330,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 535,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 362.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 58.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

