Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.03 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

