Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,791 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.33. 12,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,838. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $312.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

