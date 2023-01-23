Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,472 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.86. 3,209,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,745,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

