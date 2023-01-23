Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 14.4% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

