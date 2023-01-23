Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 230,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,959 shares.The stock last traded at $76.19 and had previously closed at $78.52.

The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

