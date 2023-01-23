Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $162.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

