Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 5.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

