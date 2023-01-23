Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $252.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.05.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.