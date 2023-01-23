Barclays Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $140.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after buying an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

