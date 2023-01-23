Barclays Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $196.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $197.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

