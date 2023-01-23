Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.7 %

BDX traded down $4.23 on Monday, hitting $249.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.88. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

