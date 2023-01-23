Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00021086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $106,263.62 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

