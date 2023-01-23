Bitcicoin (BITCI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
